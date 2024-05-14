Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1875 H "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,516,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1875
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1875 with mark H. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2178 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,275. Bidding took place May 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (7)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (4)
- Möller (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- WAG (3)
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search