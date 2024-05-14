Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1875 H "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1875 H "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1875 H "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,516,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1875 with mark H. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2178 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,275. Bidding took place May 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (7)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Möller (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1079 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 23 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Heritage - April 20, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 H at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Stephen Album - September 19, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 H at auction WAG - December 4, 2016
Seller WAG
Date December 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 H at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 H at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1875 All German coins German copper coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search