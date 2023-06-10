Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1875 G "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,021,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1875
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1875 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3001 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 8, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- cgb.fr (2)
- Grün (7)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- Möller (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search