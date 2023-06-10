Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1875 G "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1875 G "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1875 G "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,021,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1875 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3001 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 8, 2016.

Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 G at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 G at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 G at auction Stephen Album - March 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 G at auction Möller - November 15, 2021
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 G at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 G at auction cgb.fr - August 3, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date August 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 G at auction cgb.fr - July 27, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date July 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 G at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date January 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 G at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 G at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 G at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 G at auction Künker - September 28, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 G at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price

