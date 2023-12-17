Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1875 F "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1875 F "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1875 F "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,271,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1875 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 17 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 F at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 F at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 F at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 F at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 F at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 14, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 F at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
Seller WAG
Date November 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 F at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

