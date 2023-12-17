Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1875 F "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,271,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1875
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1875 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 17 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
