1 Pfennig 1875 E "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,779,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1875
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1875 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5816 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place March 13, 2003.
Seller Frühwald
Date September 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
