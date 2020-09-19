1 Pfennig 1875 E "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1875 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5816 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place March 13, 2003.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2)