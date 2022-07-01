Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1875 D "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1875 D "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1875 D "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,342,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1875 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1843 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place March 14, 2006.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Zöttl (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 D at auction Zöttl - July 1, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date July 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 D at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 D at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 D at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 D at auction Künker - March 11, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 D at auction Künker - June 18, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1875 All German coins German copper coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search