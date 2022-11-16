Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1875 C "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1875 C "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1875 C "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 22,654,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1875 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2003 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (5)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 C at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 C at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 C at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
Seller WAG
Date November 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 14, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 C at auction WAG - December 8, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 C at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1875 All German coins German copper coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search