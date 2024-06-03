Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1875 B "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1875 B "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1875 B "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 27,618,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1875 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 13 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 B at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 B at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 B at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 B at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 B at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 B at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 B at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 B at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 B at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 B at auction WAG - April 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date April 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 12, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 12, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 B at auction WAG - November 10, 2013
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

