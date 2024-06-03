Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1875 B "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 27,618,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1875
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1875 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 13 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Coins.ee (1)
- Grün (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- WAG (2)
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 12, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search