1 Pfennig 1875 A "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 64,669,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1875
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1875 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 USD
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition PF64+ BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
