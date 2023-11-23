Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1875 A "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1875 A "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1875 A "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 64,669,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1875 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 A at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 USD
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******

Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition PF64+ BN PCGS
Selling price
******

Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 A at auction WAG - April 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date April 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Germany 1 Pfennig 1875 A at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

