Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1874 H "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,013,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1874
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1874 with mark H. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Chaponnière (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (2)
- Künker (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- WAG (4)
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 380 USD
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search