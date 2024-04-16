1 Pfennig 1874 H "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1874 with mark H. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (7) VF (5) F (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) RB (1) Service NGC (1)