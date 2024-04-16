Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1874 H "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1874 H "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1874 H "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,013,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1874 with mark H. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 H at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 H at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 H at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 380 USD
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 H at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 H at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 H at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 H at auction Künker - May 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 H at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 21, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 H at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 H at auction WAG - December 4, 2016
Seller WAG
Date December 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 H at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 H at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 H at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 H at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 H at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 H at auction Felzmann - June 24, 2013
Seller Felzmann
Date June 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 H at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 H at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Popular sections
