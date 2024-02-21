Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1874 G "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1874 G "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1874 G "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,768,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1874 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 G at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 18, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 G at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 G at auction Stack's - February 25, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 G at auction WAG - December 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2015
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 G at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 G at auction WAG - July 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date July 12, 2015
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 G at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 15, 2013
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 G at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 9, 2012
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 9, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 G at auction La Galerie Numismatique - June 17, 2012
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date June 17, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 G at auction La Galerie Numismatique - April 29, 2012
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 G at auction La Galerie Numismatique - February 26, 2012
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date February 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 G at auction Heritage - September 12, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2010
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 G at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 G at auction Künker - June 18, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 G at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

