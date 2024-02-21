Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1874 G "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,768,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1874
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1874 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2015
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2010
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
