1 Pfennig 1874 F "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,985,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1874
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1874 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
