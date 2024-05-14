Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1874 E "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,522,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1874
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1874 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1564 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date June 11, 2017
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
