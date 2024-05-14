Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1874 E "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1874 E "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1874 E "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,522,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1874 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1564 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 E at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 E at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 E at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 E at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 E at auction WAG - June 11, 2017
Seller WAG
Date June 11, 2017
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 E at auction Aurea - December 10, 2014
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 E at auction WAG - October 13, 2013
Seller WAG
Date October 13, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 E at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 E at auction Künker - June 18, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 E at auction Künker - March 11, 1999
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 1999
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

