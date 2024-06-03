Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1874 D "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1874 D "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1874 D "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,074,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1874 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1011 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place December 7, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • WAG (4)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 D at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 D at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 D at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 D at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price


Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price


Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 D at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price


Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 D at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price


Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 D at auction WAG - November 10, 2013
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price


Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 D at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price


Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 D at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price



Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

