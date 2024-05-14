Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1874 C "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,744,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1874
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1874 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4368 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
