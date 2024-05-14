Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1874 C "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1874 C "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1874 C "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,744,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1874 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4368 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 C at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 C at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 C at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 C at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 C at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 C at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 C at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 C at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 C at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 C at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 C at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 C at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 C at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 C at auction Künker - March 14, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2002
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

