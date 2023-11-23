Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1874 B "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1874 B "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1874 B "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,743,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1874 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7645 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Russiancoin (10)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 B at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 B at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 B at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 B at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 B at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 B at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 B at auction Russiancoin - May 27, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 B at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 B at auction Russiancoin - July 23, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 B at auction Russiancoin - April 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 B at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 B at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 B at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 B at auction Künker - June 18, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

