Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1874 B "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,743,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1874
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1874 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7645 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- Russiancoin (10)
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search