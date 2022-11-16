Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1874 A "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1874 A "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1874 A "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 26,760,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1874 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1283 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place April 11, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (3)
  • Möller (1)
  • WAG (6)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 A at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 A at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 A at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 A at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 A at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 A at auction WAG - October 13, 2013
Seller WAG
Date October 13, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Künker - March 11, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

