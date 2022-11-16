Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1874 A "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 26,760,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1874
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1874 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1283 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place April 11, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (3)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (3)
- Möller (1)
- WAG (6)
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search