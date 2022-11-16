1 Pfennig 1874 A "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1874 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1283 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place April 11, 2021.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (4) VF (1)