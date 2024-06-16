Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1873 D "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1873 D "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1873 D "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 52,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1873 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 965 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (10)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (2)
  • WAG (6)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 D at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 D at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
335 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 D at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 D at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 D at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 9, 2023
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 D at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 10, 2022
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 D at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 D at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 D at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 D at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 D at auction Sonntag - July 7, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 D at auction Felzmann - March 4, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date March 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 D at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 D at auction Künker - May 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 D at auction Heritage - January 24, 2019
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 D at auction Heritage - January 24, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF40 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 D at auction HIRSCH - September 28, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 D at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 D at auction Heritage - February 23, 2017
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 D at auction Heritage - February 23, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2017
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 D at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

