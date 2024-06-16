Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1873 D "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 52,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1873
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1873 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 965 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF40 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2017
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
******
