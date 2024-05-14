Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1873 B "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 95,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1873
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1873 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2914 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
352 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2015
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date February 28, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date May 11, 2014
Condition VF25 ANACS
Selling price
******
