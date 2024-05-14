1 Pfennig 1873 B "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1873 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2914 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) XF (3) VF (20) F (3) VG (1) Condition (slab) VF25 (1) Service PCGS (1) ANACS (1)

