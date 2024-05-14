Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1873 B "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1873 B "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1873 B "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 95,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1873 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2914 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.

Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
352 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Felzmann - March 4, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date March 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 B at auction HIRSCH - September 28, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 B at auction London Coins - June 6, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2015
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 B at auction London Coins - February 28, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date February 28, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 B at auction WAG - May 11, 2014
Seller WAG
Date May 11, 2014
Condition VF25 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 B at auction WAG - March 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date March 2, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Heritage - January 2, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 2, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

