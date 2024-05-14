Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1873 A "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1873 A "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1873 A "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 184,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1873 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2958 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place December 2, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (9)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Künker (17)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (21)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 26, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 850 DKK
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 A at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 A at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 13, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 A at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 A at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 A at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 30, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Felzmann - March 4, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date March 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

