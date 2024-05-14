Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1873 A "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 184,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1873
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1873 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2958 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place December 2, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (9)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Künker (17)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (21)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 850 DKK
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search