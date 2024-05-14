1 Pfennig 1873 A "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1873 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2958 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place December 2, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (4) AU (10) XF (21) VF (30) F (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) AU58 (1) VF20 (2) DETAILS (1) BN (2) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1) ANACS (2)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (2)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (9)

Heritage (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (3)

Künker (17)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Niemczyk (2)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Rhenumis (1)

Sonntag (1)

WAG (21)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (1)