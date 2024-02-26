Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1891-1916 "Type 1891-1916". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Off-center strike
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1891-1916
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1891-1916 . Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 3250 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 312,000. Bidding took place August 22, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (3)
- CNG (5)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (35)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Künker (2)
- Leu (4)
- M&M AG, CH (1)
- New York Sale (3)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Nomos (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Spink (3)
- Stack's (11)
Seller Leu
Date February 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 110 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 21, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF20 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 8, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 20, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search