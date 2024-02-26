Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1891-1916 "Type 1891-1916". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 1 Mark 1891-1916 "Type 1891-1916" Off-center strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1891-1916 "Type 1891-1916" Off-center strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1891-1916
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1891-1916 . Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 3250 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 312,000. Bidding took place August 22, 2022.

Germany 1 Mark 1891-1916 at auction CNG - May 29, 2024
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
8000 $
Price in auction currency 8000 USD
Germany 1 Mark 1891-1916 at auction Leu - February 26, 2024
Seller Leu
Date February 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 110 CHF
Germany 1 Mark 1891-1916 at auction Leu - February 26, 2024
Seller Leu
Date February 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1891-1916 at auction Spink - January 27, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1891-1916 at auction Heritage - January 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1891-1916 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1891-1916 at auction Stack's - August 20, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1891-1916 at auction Nomos - May 22, 2023
Seller Nomos
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1891-1916 at auction Leu - March 14, 2023
Seller Leu
Date March 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1891-1916 at auction Heritage - November 21, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 21, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1891-1916 at auction Stack's - October 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1891-1916 at auction Stack's - October 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF20 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1891-1916 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1891-1916 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1891-1916 at auction Heritage - July 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date July 8, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1891-1916 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1891-1916 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1891-1916 at auction Heritage - March 18, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1891-1916 at auction Heritage - March 18, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1891-1916 at auction Heritage - September 20, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date September 20, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1891-1916 at auction Heritage - August 9, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 9, 2020
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1891-1916 at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
