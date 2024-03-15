Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1914 J "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1914 J "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1914 J "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,978,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1914 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8506 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 925. Bidding took place February 20, 2023.

Germany 1 Mark 1914 J at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Germany 1 Mark 1914 J at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Germany 1 Mark 1914 J at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 J at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 J at auction Numis Arena - January 13, 2024
Seller Numis Arena
Date January 13, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 J at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 J at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 J at auction Numis Arena - October 29, 2023
Seller Numis Arena
Date October 29, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 J at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1914 J at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 J at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 J at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 J at auction Vila Rica Moedas Ltda - August 16, 2023
Seller Vila Rica Moedas Ltda
Date August 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1914 J at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1914 J at auction MUNZE - May 30, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date May 30, 2023
Condition MS64 CGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 J at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 J at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 J at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 J at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 J at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 J at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

