Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1914 J "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,978,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1914
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1914 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8506 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 925. Bidding took place February 20, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Arena
Date January 13, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Arena
Date October 29, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date May 30, 2023
Condition MS64 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
