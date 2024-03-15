1 Mark 1914 J "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1914 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8506 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 925. Bidding took place February 20, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (39) AU (2) XF (2) No grade (11)

