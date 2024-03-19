1 Mark 1916 F "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1916 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7982 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place October 11, 2001.

