Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1916 F "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 306,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1916
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1916 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7982 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place October 11, 2001.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (5)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Katz (11)
- Marciniak (1)
- Möller (2)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- NOA (1)
- PAOLETTI (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (17)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Teutoburger (5)
- WAG (7)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search