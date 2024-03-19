Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1916 F "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1916 F "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1916 F "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 306,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1916 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7982 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place October 11, 2001.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (5)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Katz (11)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • NOA (1)
  • PAOLETTI (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (17)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • WAG (7)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1916 F at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1916 F at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1916 F at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Germany 1 Mark 1916 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1916 F at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1916 F at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1916 F at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1916 F at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1916 F at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1916 F at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1916 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1916 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1916 F at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1916 F at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1916 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1916 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1916 F at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1916 F at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1916 F at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1916 F at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1916 F at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1916 F at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1916 F at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1916 F at auction Frühwald - July 3, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date July 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1916 F at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1916 F at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Germany 1 Mark 1916 F at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 1 Mark 1916 F at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1916 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search