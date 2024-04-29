1 Mark 1915 J "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1915 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6889 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place October 1, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (22) AU (2) XF (1) VF (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS65 (3) MS64 (3) MS63 (1) PF66 (1) PL (2) Service PCGS (3) CCG (2) CGC (2) NGC (3)

