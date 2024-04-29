Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1915 J "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Numis.be - Eeckhout Joselito
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,634,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1915
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1915 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6889 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place October 1, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (2)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (4)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Frühwald (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Inasta (1)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (1)
- MUNZE (3)
- Numis.be (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date May 30, 2023
Condition MS64 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS64 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search