Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1915 J "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1915 J "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1915 J "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Numis.be - Eeckhout Joselito

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,634,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1915 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6889 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place October 1, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (4)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1915 J at auction Stephen Album - April 29, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Germany 1 Mark 1915 J at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1915 J at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Germany 1 Mark 1915 J at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1915 J at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1915 J at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1915 J at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1915 J at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1915 J at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1915 J at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1915 J at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1915 J at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1915 J at auction Artemide Aste - September 3, 2023
Seller Artemide Aste
Date September 3, 2023
Condition MS65 PL CCG
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1915 J at auction MUNZE - May 30, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1915 J at auction MUNZE - May 30, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date May 30, 2023
Condition MS64 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1915 J at auction Artemide Aste - May 7, 2023
Seller Artemide Aste
Date May 7, 2023
Condition MS65 PL CCG
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1915 J at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1915 J at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1915 J at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1915 J at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1915 J at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2022
Germany 1 Mark 1915 J at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS64 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1915 J at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1915 J at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 27, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1915 J at auction MUNZE - December 11, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1915 J at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1915 J at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1915 J at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1915 J at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1915 J at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1915 J at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1915 J at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1915 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search