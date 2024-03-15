1 Mark 1915 G "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1915 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2524 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 447. Bidding took place September 2, 2017.

