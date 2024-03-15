Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1915 G "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Numis.be - Eeckhout Joselito
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,749,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1915
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1915 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2524 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 447. Bidding took place September 2, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Denga1700 (2)
- Frühwald (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (6)
- Katz (2)
- MUNZE (3)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (18)
- Schulman (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- WAG (2)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
- Zöttl (1)
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
328 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date May 30, 2023
Condition MS63 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS63 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search