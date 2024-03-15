Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1915 G "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1915 G "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1915 G "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Numis.be - Eeckhout Joselito

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,749,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1915 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2524 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 447. Bidding took place September 2, 2017.

Germany 1 Mark 1915 G at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1915 G at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Germany 1 Mark 1915 G at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
328 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1915 G at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1915 G at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1915 G at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1915 G at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1915 G at auction Schulman - October 18, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1915 G at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1915 G at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1915 G at auction MUNZE - May 30, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1915 G at auction MUNZE - May 30, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date May 30, 2023
Condition MS63 CGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1915 G at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1915 G at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1915 G at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1915 G at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1915 G at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1915 G at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1915 G at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1915 G at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1915 G at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1915 G at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1915 G at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Germany 1 Mark 1915 G at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1915 G at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Germany 1 Mark 1915 G at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1915 G at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2022
Germany 1 Mark 1915 G at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS63 CGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1915 G at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Germany 1 Mark 1915 G at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1915 G at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Germany 1 Mark 1915 G at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1915 G at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Germany 1 Mark 1915 G at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1915 G at auction Zöttl - August 7, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date August 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1915 G at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Germany 1 Mark 1915 G at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1915 G at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Germany 1 Mark 1915 G at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

