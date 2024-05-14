Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1915 E "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1915 E "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1915 E "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,235,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1915 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3083 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place April 16, 2018.

Germany 1 Mark 1915 E at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1915 E at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Germany 1 Mark 1915 E at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1915 E at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1915 E at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1915 E at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1915 E at auction Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1915 E at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1915 E at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1915 E at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1915 E at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1915 E at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1915 E at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1915 E at auction MUNZE - May 30, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date May 30, 2023
Condition MS64 CGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1915 E at auction ANTIUM AURUM - May 31, 2023
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 31, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1915 E at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1915 E at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1915 E at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1915 E at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1915 E at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1915 E at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

