1 Mark 1915 E "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,235,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1915
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1915 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3083 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place April 16, 2018.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller MUNZE
Date May 30, 2023
Condition MS64 CGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 31, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
