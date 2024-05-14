1 Mark 1915 E "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1915 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3083 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place April 16, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (9) UNC (32) AU (1) XF (2) F (1) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS67 (3) MS66 (3) MS65 (6) MS64 (6) MS63 (1) PF65 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) PL (1) Service NGC (13) PCGS (5) CGC (2) ННР (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

ANTIUM AURUM (1)

Aurea (1)

Baldwin's (1)

COINSNET (1)

COINSTORE (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

Frühwald (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (5)

ibercoin (1)

Katz (6)

Künker (1)

London Coins (2)

MUNZE (2)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Numismatica Ferrarese (2)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (1)

Russiancoin (4)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

SINCONA (1)

Stare Monety (2)

Stary Sklep (1)

Teutoburger (2)

TMAJK sro (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

WAG (2)

Wójcicki (1)