Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1915 D "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1915 D "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1915 D "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,218,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1915 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61137 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 253. Bidding took place May 9, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • ANTIUM AURUM (1)
  • Aste (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (14)
  • Sartor Numismatica (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1915 D at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1915 D at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1915 D at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Germany 1 Mark 1915 D at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1915 D at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Germany 1 Mark 1915 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1915 D at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1915 D at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1915 D at auction Heritage - February 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1915 D at auction Aste - January 8, 2024
Seller Aste
Date January 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1915 D at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1915 D at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1915 D at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1915 D at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1915 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1915 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1915 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1915 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1915 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1915 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1915 D at auction Coinhouse - August 19, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1915 D at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1915 D at auction ANTIUM AURUM - May 31, 2023
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 31, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1915 D at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1915 D at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1915 D at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1915 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1915 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1915 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1915 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1915 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search