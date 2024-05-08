Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1915 D "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,218,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1915
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1915 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61137 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 253. Bidding took place May 9, 2010.
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 31, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
