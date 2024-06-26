Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1915 A "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,817,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1915
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1915 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2284 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
For the sale of 1 Mark 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
