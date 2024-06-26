Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1915 A "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1915 A "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1915 A "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,817,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1915 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2284 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 1 Mark 1915 A at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1915 A at auction Heritage - June 20, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Germany 1 Mark 1915 A at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1915 A at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1915 A at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1915 A at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1915 A at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1915 A at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1915 A at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1915 A at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1915 A at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1915 A at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1915 A at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1915 A at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1915 A at auction Numis Arena - January 13, 2024
Seller Numis Arena
Date January 13, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1915 A at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1915 A at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1915 A at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1915 A at auction Heritage - November 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1915 A at auction Numis Arena - October 29, 2023
Seller Numis Arena
Date October 29, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1915 A at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 1 Mark 1915 A at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1915 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
