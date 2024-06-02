Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1914 G "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1914 G "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1914 G "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,911,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1914 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2136 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 425. Bidding took place March 6, 2018.

Germany 1 Mark 1914 G at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1914 G at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 2, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1914 G at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 G at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 G at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 G at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 G at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 G at auction Karamitsos - December 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 G at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 G at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 G at auction MUNZE - May 30, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date May 30, 2023
Condition MS63 CGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 G at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 G at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 G at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 G at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 G at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 G at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 G at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS63 CGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 G at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 G at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 G at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 G at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 22, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction

For the sale of 1 Mark 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

