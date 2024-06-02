Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1914 G "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,911,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1914
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1914 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2136 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 425. Bidding took place March 6, 2018.
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date May 30, 2023
Condition MS63 CGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS63 CGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
