Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1914 F "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,300,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1914
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1914 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2648 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 391. Bidding took place May 24, 2008.
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS67 ННР
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller MUNZE
Date May 30, 2023
Condition MS64 CGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
123
