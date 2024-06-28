Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1914 F "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1914 F "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1914 F "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,300,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1914 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2648 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 391. Bidding took place May 24, 2008.

Germany 1 Mark 1914 F at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1914 F at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1914 F at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1914 F at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS67 ННР
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1914 F at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1914 F at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Germany 1 Mark 1914 F at auction Heritage - January 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1914 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 F at auction Heritage - November 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1914 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1914 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1914 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1914 F at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 F at auction MUNZE - May 30, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1914 F at auction MUNZE - May 30, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date May 30, 2023
Condition MS64 CGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1914 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1914 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1914 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1914 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1914 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1914 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1914 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 F at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1914 F at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Germany 1 Mark 1914 F at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
