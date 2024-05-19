Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1914 D "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,515,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1914
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1914 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2038 sold at the Kricheldorf auction for EUR 5,750. Bidding took place February 20, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- 17 Auctions (1)
- Alexander (2)
- ANTIUM AURUM (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Denga1700 (3)
- Frühwald (1)
- Heritage (23)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (9)
- La Galerie Numismatique (4)
- MUNZE (3)
- Numis Arena (2)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (20)
- Stack's (6)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Stephen Album (2)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller 17 Auctions
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Arena
Date January 13, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Arena
Date October 29, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date May 30, 2023
Condition MS63 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 31, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 11, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search