Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1914 D "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1914 D "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1914 D "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,515,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1914 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2038 sold at the Kricheldorf auction for EUR 5,750. Bidding took place February 20, 2017.

Germany 1 Mark 1914 D at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1914 D at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 33 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1914 D at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1914 D at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1914 D at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1914 D at auction 17 Auctions - March 10, 2024
Seller 17 Auctions
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1914 D at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1914 D at auction Numis Arena - January 13, 2024
Seller Numis Arena
Date January 13, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1914 D at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1914 D at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1914 D at auction Numis Arena - October 29, 2023
Seller Numis Arena
Date October 29, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1914 D at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1914 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1914 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1914 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1914 D at auction MUNZE - May 30, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date May 30, 2023
Condition MS63 CGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1914 D at auction ANTIUM AURUM - May 31, 2023
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 31, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1914 D at auction CoinsNB - February 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 11, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1914 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1914 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1914 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 1 Mark 1914 D at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
To auction
Germany 1 Mark 1914 D at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

