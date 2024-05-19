1 Mark 1914 D "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1914 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2038 sold at the Kricheldorf auction for EUR 5,750. Bidding took place February 20, 2017.

