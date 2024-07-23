1 Mark 1913 J "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1913 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2283 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (10) UNC (14) AU (17) XF (7) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (5) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Emporium Hamburg (7)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (10)

Heritage (1)

Karamitsos (3)

Katz (2)

Künker (8)

London Coins (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Stack's (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (5)

WAG (2)

Wójcicki (1)

Zöttl (1)