Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1913 J "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1913 J "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1913 J "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 368,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1913 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2283 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 1 Mark 1913 J at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
Germany 1 Mark 1913 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1913 J at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1913 J at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1913 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1913 J at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1913 J at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1913 J at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1913 J at auction Zöttl - July 1, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date July 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1913 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1913 J at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1913 J at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1913 J at auction Karamitsos - September 12, 2021
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 12, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1913 J at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition MS63 ANACS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1913 J at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1913 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1913 J at auction Karamitsos - December 6, 2020
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 6, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1913 J at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1913 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1913 J at auction London Coins - March 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date March 2, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1913 J at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 23, 2018
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
For the sale of 1 Mark 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

