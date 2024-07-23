Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1913 J "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 368,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1913
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1913 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2283 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 12, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition MS63 ANACS
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date March 2, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
