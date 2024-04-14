Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1913 G "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 275,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1913
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1913 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2349 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 425. Bidding took place October 16, 2019.
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Schulman
Date March 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
