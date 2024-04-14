Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1913 G "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1913 G "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1913 G "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 275,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1913 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2349 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 425. Bidding took place October 16, 2019.

Germany 1 Mark 1913 G at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1913 G at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1913 G at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1913 G at auction Schulman - March 27, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Mark 1913 G at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Mark 1913 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Mark 1913 G at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Mark 1913 G at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Mark 1913 G at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Mark 1913 G at auction Schulman - October 18, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Mark 1913 G at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1913 G at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Mark 1913 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Mark 1913 G at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Mark 1913 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Mark 1913 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Mark 1913 G at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Mark 1913 G at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Mark 1913 G at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1913 G at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Mark 1913 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

