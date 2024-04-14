1 Mark 1913 F "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1913 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34116 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 480. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

