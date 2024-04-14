Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1913 F "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 450,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1913
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1913 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34116 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 480. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date November 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
