Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1913 F "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1913 F "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1913 F "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 450,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1913 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34116 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 480. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (6)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1913 F at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1913 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1913 F at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1913 F at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1913 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1913 F at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1913 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1913 F at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Germany 1 Mark 1913 F at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1913 F at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1913 F at auction La Galerie Numismatique - November 9, 2017
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date November 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1913 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1913 F at auction La Galerie Numismatique - November 22, 2016
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date November 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1913 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1913 F at auction La Galerie Numismatique - April 21, 2016
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1913 F at auction La Galerie Numismatique - December 18, 2015
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date December 18, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1913 F at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 13, 2015
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1913 F at auction La Galerie Numismatique - June 5, 2015
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date June 5, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1913 F at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1913 F at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1913 F at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1913 F at auction ibercoin - December 12, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date December 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

