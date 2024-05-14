Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1912 J "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 409,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1912
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1912 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2401 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 875. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (4)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (3)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- Zöttl (1)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search