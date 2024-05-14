Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1912 J "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1912 J "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1912 J "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 409,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1912 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2401 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 875. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (4)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (3)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • Zöttl (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1912 J at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
944 $
Price in auction currency 875 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1912 J at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1912 J at auction Rio de la Plata - June 16, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1912 J at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1912 J at auction Zöttl - July 1, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date July 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1912 J at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1912 J at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1912 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1912 J at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1912 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1912 J at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1912 J at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1912 J at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1912 J at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1912 J at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1912 J at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

