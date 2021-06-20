1 Mark 1912 F "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1912 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2282 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1)