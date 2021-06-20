Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1912 F "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1912 F "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1912 F "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 502,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1912 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2282 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
Germany 1 Mark 1912 F at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1912 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1912 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1912 F at auction Künker - June 18, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

