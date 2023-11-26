1 Mark 1912 E "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1912 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61078 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 184. Bidding took place February 14, 2010.

