Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1912 E "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 708,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1912
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1912 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61078 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 184. Bidding took place February 14, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (5)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Numisor (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date November 20, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 3, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2013
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 1, 2011
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search