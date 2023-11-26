Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1912 E "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1912 E "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1912 E "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 708,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1912 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61078 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 184. Bidding took place February 14, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 1 Mark 1912 E at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1912 E at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1912 E at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1912 E at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1912 E at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1912 E at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1912 E at auction Numisor - November 20, 2018
Seller Numisor
Date November 20, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1912 E at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1912 E at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2017
Germany 1 Mark 1912 E at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1912 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1912 E at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1912 E at auction Heritage - April 3, 2014
Germany 1 Mark 1912 E at auction Heritage - April 3, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 3, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1912 E at auction Heritage - January 3, 2013
Germany 1 Mark 1912 E at auction Heritage - January 3, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2013
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1912 E at auction Heritage - December 6, 2011
Germany 1 Mark 1912 E at auction Heritage - December 6, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date December 6, 2011
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1912 E at auction Heritage - November 1, 2011
Germany 1 Mark 1912 E at auction Heritage - November 1, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date November 1, 2011
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1912 E at auction Künker - June 22, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1912 E at auction Heritage - February 14, 2010
Germany 1 Mark 1912 E at auction Heritage - February 14, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date February 14, 2010
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

