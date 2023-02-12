Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1912 D "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 632,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1912
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1912 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2017 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
