1 Mark 1912 D "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1912 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2017 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (3) AU (2) XF (1)