Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1912 D "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1912 D "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1912 D "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 632,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1912 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2017 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1912 D at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1912 D at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1912 D at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1912 D at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1912 D at auction HIRSCH - June 19, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 19, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1912 D at auction Tauler & Fau - January 22, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1912 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1912 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1912 D at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

