1 Mark 1912 A "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,439,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1912
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1912 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1584 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 14 USD
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date December 2, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2013
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
