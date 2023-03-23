Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1912 A "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1912 A "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1912 A "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,439,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1912 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1584 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.

Germany 1 Mark 1912 A at auction Heritage - August 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1912 A at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1912 A at auction Rio de la Plata - August 31, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 14 USD
Germany 1 Mark 1912 A at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1912 A at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1912 A at auction Felzmann - December 2, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date December 2, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1912 A at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1912 A at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1912 A at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1912 A at auction WAG - March 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1912 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2015
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1912 A at auction Heritage - January 10, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2013
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1912 A at auction Künker - June 18, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
