Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1911 J "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1911 J "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1911 J "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 812,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1911 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2281 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (6)
  • Möller (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1911 J at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1911 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
416 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1911 J at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1911 J at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1911 J at auction Stephen Album - March 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 8, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1911 J at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1911 J at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1911 J at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1911 J at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1911 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1911 J at auction Tauler & Fau - December 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1911 J at auction Russiancoin - December 10, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 10, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1911 J at auction Stack's - August 7, 2020
Germany 1 Mark 1911 J at auction Stack's - August 7, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date August 7, 2020
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1911 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1911 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1911 J at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1911 J at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1911 J at auction Höhn - December 7, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date December 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1911 J at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1911 J at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1911 J at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

