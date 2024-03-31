Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1911 J "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 812,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1911
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1911 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2281 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
416 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 8, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 7, 2020
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
