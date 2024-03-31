1 Mark 1911 J "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1911 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2281 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

