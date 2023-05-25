1 Mark 1911 G "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1911 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2347 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place October 16, 2019.

