Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1911 G "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 305,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1911
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1911 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2347 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place October 16, 2019.
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
