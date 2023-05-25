Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1911 G "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1911 G "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1911 G "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 305,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1911 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2347 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place October 16, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • WAG (5)
Germany 1 Mark 1911 G at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1911 G at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
263 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1911 G at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1911 G at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1911 G at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1911 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1911 G at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1911 G at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1911 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1911 G at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1911 G at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
Seller WAG
Date November 6, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1911 G at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1911 G at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1911 G at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1911 G at auction Teutoburger - February 23, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 23, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

