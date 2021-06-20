Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1911 F "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1911 F "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1911 F "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 773,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1911 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2555 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place April 24, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (4)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1911 F at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1911 F at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1911 F at auction Stephen Album - September 14, 2018
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1911 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1911 F at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1911 F at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1911 F at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1911 F at auction Künker - October 11, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

