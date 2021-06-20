1 Mark 1911 F "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1911 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2555 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place April 24, 2024.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service PCGS (1)