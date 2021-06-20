Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1911 F "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 773,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1911
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1911 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2555 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place April 24, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (4)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
