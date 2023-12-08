Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1911 E "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 738,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1911
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1911 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22660 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 460. Bidding took place January 20, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 31, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2018
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 18, 2014
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
