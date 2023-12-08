Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1911 E "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1911 E "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1911 E "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 738,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1911 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22660 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 460. Bidding took place January 20, 2020.

Germany 1 Mark 1911 E at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1911 E at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Germany 1 Mark 1911 E at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1911 E at auction ANTIUM AURUM - May 31, 2023
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 31, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1911 E at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1911 E at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1911 E at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1911 E at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1911 E at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1911 E at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1911 E at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1911 E at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1911 E at auction Stack's - January 20, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1911 E at auction Inasta - July 10, 2019
Seller Inasta
Date July 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1911 E at auction Stephen Album - September 14, 2018
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2018
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1911 E at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1911 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1911 E at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1911 E at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1911 E at auction Stephen Album - January 18, 2014
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 18, 2014
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1911 E at auction Goldberg - June 4, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date June 4, 2013
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

