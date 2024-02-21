Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1911 D "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1911 D "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1911 D "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 126,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1911 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4466 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Frühwald (7)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (8)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (9)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • PAOLETTI (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • Zöttl (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1911 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1911 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1911 D at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1911 D at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1911 D at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1911 D at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1911 D at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1911 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1911 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1911 D at auction Zöttl - July 1, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date July 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1911 D at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1911 D at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1911 D at auction Grün - November 13, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1911 D at auction PAOLETTI - June 19, 2019
Seller PAOLETTI
Date June 19, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1911 D at auction Frühwald - May 18, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date May 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1911 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1911 D at auction Frühwald - June 17, 2018
Seller Frühwald
Date June 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1911 D at auction Künker - December 7, 2017
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1911 D at auction Frühwald - December 3, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1911 D at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1911 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1911 D at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

For the sale of 1 Mark 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

