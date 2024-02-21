1 Mark 1911 D "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1911 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4466 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

