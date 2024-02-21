Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1911 D "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 126,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1911
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1911 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4466 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Frühwald (7)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Grün (8)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (9)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- PAOLETTI (1)
- Rauch (1)
- WAG (3)
- Zöttl (1)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
123
