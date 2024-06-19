1 Mark 1911 A "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1911 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 393 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 32,000. Bidding took place June 18, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (15) AU (1) XF (3) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (3) MS64 (3) MS63 (1) AU58 (1) PF67 (1) PF64 (2) Service NGC (8) CGC (1) ANACS (1) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

ANTIUM AURUM (1)

Cayón (1)

Chaponnière (1)

COINSNET (1)

Grün (2)

Heritage (4)

Hess Divo (1)

Künker (3)

MUNZE (2)

Niemczyk (1)

Numimarket (2)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (2)

WAG (2)

WCN (1)