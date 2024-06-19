Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1911 A "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1911 A "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1911 A "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,693,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1911 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 393 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 32,000. Bidding took place June 18, 2024.

Germany 1 Mark 1911 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
34370 $
Price in auction currency 32000 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1911 A at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1911 A at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Mark 1911 A at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Mark 1911 A at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Mark 1911 A at auction Numismática Leilões - August 10, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Mark 1911 A at auction ANTIUM AURUM - May 31, 2023
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 31, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Mark 1911 A at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date April 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Mark 1911 A at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Mark 1911 A at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Mark 1911 A at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU58 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Mark 1911 A at auction MUNZE - December 11, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Mark 1911 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Mark 1911 A at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Mark 1911 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Mark 1911 A at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Mark 1911 A at auction Stack's - July 7, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date July 7, 2014
Condition PF64 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Mark 1911 A at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price

