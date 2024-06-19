Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1911 A "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,693,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1911
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1911 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 393 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 32,000. Bidding took place June 18, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ANTIUM AURUM (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (4)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Künker (3)
- MUNZE (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
34370 $
Price in auction currency 32000 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 31, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU58 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date July 7, 2014
Condition PF64 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search