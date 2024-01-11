Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1910 J "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,094,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1910
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1910 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4464 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 159 USD
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 30, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 6, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
