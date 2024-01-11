Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1910 J "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1910 J "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1910 J "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,094,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1910 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4464 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numis.be (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Russiancoin (11)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1910 J at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1910 J at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1910 J at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1910 J at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1910 J at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1910 J at auction Heritage - April 20, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 159 USD
Germany 1 Mark 1910 J at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1910 J at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1910 J at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1910 J at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1910 J at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1910 J at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1910 J at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1910 J at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1910 J at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1910 J at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1910 J at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1910 J at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 30, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 30, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1910 J at auction Imperial Coin - February 6, 2018
Germany 1 Mark 1910 J at auction Imperial Coin - February 6, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 6, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1910 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1910 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1910 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search