1 Mark 1910 J "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1910 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4464 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

