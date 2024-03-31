Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1910 G "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 610,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1910
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1910 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2345 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 275. Bidding took place October 16, 2019.
Сondition
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date July 31, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 27, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 8, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
