Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1910 G "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1910 G "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1910 G "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 610,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1910 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2345 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 275. Bidding took place October 16, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (5)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (4)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Germany 1 Mark 1910 G at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1910 G at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Germany 1 Mark 1910 G at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1910 G at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1910 G at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1910 G at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1910 G at auction Russiancoin - February 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1910 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1910 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1910 G at auction Frühwald - July 31, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date July 31, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1910 G at auction Frühwald - January 30, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date January 30, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1910 G at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1910 G at auction Aurea - December 10, 2014
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1910 G at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1910 G at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 27, 2013
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 27, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1910 G at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 9, 2012
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1910 G at auction La Galerie Numismatique - June 17, 2012
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date June 17, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1910 G at auction La Galerie Numismatique - April 29, 2012
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1910 G at auction La Galerie Numismatique - February 26, 2012
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date February 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1910 G at auction Künker - March 8, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 8, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1910 G at auction Künker - March 10, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1910 G at auction Künker - June 22, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1910 G at auction Künker - March 11, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 1 Mark 1910 G at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

