1 Mark 1910 F "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,631,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1910
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1910 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2355 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place April 27, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Sartor Numismatica
Date October 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
