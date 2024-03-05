1 Mark 1910 F "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1910 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2355 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place April 27, 2019.

