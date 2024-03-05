Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1910 F "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1910 F "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1910 F "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,631,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1910 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2355 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place April 27, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Sartor Numismatica (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 1 Mark 1910 F at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1910 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1910 F at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1910 F at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1910 F at auction Sartor Numismatica - October 28, 2022
Seller Sartor Numismatica
Date October 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1910 F at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1910 F at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1910 F at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1910 F at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1910 F at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1910 F at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1910 F at auction Russiancoin - February 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1910 F at auction Russiancoin - February 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1910 F at auction Russiancoin - February 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1910 F at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1910 F at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1910 F at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1910 F at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1910 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1910 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1910 F at auction Heritage - October 20, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date October 20, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

