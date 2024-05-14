Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1910 E "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Solidus Numismatik
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,050,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1910
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1910 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2951 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,450. Bidding took place February 20, 2018.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
Seller MUNZE
Date May 30, 2023
Condition AU58 CGC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU58 CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 24, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
