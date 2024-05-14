Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1910 E "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1910 E "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1910 E "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Solidus Numismatik

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,050,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1910 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2951 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,450. Bidding took place February 20, 2018.

Germany 1 Mark 1910 E at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1910 E at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
Germany 1 Mark 1910 E at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1910 E at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1910 E at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1910 E at auction MUNZE - May 30, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1910 E at auction MUNZE - May 30, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date May 30, 2023
Condition AU58 CGC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Germany 1 Mark 1910 E at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1910 E at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1910 E at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1910 E at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1910 E at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1910 E at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1910 E at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2022
Germany 1 Mark 1910 E at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU58 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1910 E at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1910 E at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1910 E at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1910 E at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1910 E at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1910 E at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1910 E at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1910 E at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1910 E at auction Russiancoin - December 10, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 10, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1910 E at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1910 E at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 24, 2019
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 24, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1910 E at auction Stack's - August 20, 2018
Germany 1 Mark 1910 E at auction Stack's - August 20, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2018
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

