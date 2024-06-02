Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1910 D "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,406,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1910
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1910 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1386 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 85,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 29, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF45 CGC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
