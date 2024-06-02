Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1910 D "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1910 D "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1910 D "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,406,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1910 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1386 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 85,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2022.

Germany 1 Mark 1910 D at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 2, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1910 D at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1910 D at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1910 D at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1910 D at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - May 1, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date May 1, 2024
Condition MS63 CCG
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1910 D at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1910 D at auction Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1910 D at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1910 D at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - December 27, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date December 27, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1910 D at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1910 D at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1910 D at auction Artemide Aste - July 2, 2023
Seller Artemide Aste
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS63 CCG
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1910 D at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1910 D at auction Heritage - December 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 29, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1910 D at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1910 D at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1910 D at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF45 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1910 D at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1910 D at auction MUNZE - December 11, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1910 D at auction WAG - November 7, 2021
Seller WAG
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1910 D at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

