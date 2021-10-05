1 Mark 1910 A "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1910 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22502 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place November 6, 2018.

