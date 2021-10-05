Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1910 A "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,870,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1910
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1910 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22502 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place November 6, 2018.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 45 PLN
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 31, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 31, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU58 CGC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 29, 2018
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
