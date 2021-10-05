Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1910 A "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1910 A "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1910 A "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,870,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1910 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22502 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place November 6, 2018.

Germany 1 Mark 1910 A at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Germany 1 Mark 1910 A at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 45 PLN
Germany 1 Mark 1910 A at auction ANTIUM AURUM - May 31, 2023
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 31, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1910 A at auction ANTIUM AURUM - May 31, 2023
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 31, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1910 A at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1910 A at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU58 CGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1910 A at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1910 A at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1910 A at auction MUNZE - December 11, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1910 A at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1910 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1910 A at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1910 A at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
Seller BAC
Date May 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1910 A at auction BAC - October 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1910 A at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1910 A at auction BAC - April 21, 2020
Seller BAC
Date April 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1910 A at auction BAC - September 17, 2019
Seller BAC
Date September 17, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1910 A at auction BAC - December 18, 2018
Seller BAC
Date December 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1910 A at auction Heritage - November 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date November 29, 2018
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1910 A at auction BAC - April 23, 2018
Seller BAC
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1910 A at auction BAC - September 5, 2017
Seller BAC
Date September 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

